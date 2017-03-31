Lake Placid News

|
‘Never accept defeat, never quit’
March 31, 2017 LAKE PLACID — A group of wounded veterans descended on the bobsled track at Mount Van Hoevenberg this week, and despite (or perhaps because of) their injuries, this particular group had no proble... more »»
Red Light District takes gold at the Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp
March 30, 2017 LAKE PLACID — Asked if he had any predictions going into the gold-medal game at the Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp Wednesday, March 29 at the Olympic Center, 1980 U.S. more »»
Medal rounds today at Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp
March 29, 2017 LAKE PLACID — After playing two games each, Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp teams face one more match today before heading to the medal rounds at the Olympic Center. more »»
Antoine, O’Shea add to national title counts
March 29, 2017 LAKE PLACID — Annie O’Shea and Matt Antoine claimed their respective USA Skeleton National Championships titles at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Saturda. more »»
Looking for an Olympic edge
March 27, 2017 LAKE PLACID — With the next Winter Olympics less than a year away, members of the United States Luge team are putting in a little overtime in Lake Placid, hoping for an edge as they head into nex... more »»
Olympians hold Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp draft
March 27, 2017 LAKE PLACID — Members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team conducted their draft Monday, March 27, at the Lake Placid Conference Center, selecting 55 players at the annual Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp. more »»
Bailey returns to U.S. soil for national championships
March 24, 2017 World champion biathlete Lowell Bailey will put his talents on display this weekend at the U.S. Biathlon National Championships in Jericho, Vermont. more »»
Biesemeyer joins NYSEF skiers
March 23, 2017 more »»
Bailey's dream season comes to a close
March 21, 2017 OSLO, Norway — Lowell Bailey capped off a historic World Cup biathlon season Sunday with a 15th-place finish in the 15-kilometer mass start. more »»
American sledders take title
March 21, 2017 PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Jamie Greubel Poser teamed with Aja Evans to claim her second World Cup win of the season Saturday to secure the overall World Cup title by 14 points on the 2018 Olympic... more »»
Loppet worth the wait
March 20, 2017 LAKE PLACID — If there’s a lesson to be learned from Saturday’s Lake Placid Loppet, it’s that good things come to those who wait. more »»
Bailey takes 44th in final sprint of World Cup season
March 17, 2017 Lowell Bailey placed 44th in the 10-kilometer World Cup biathlon sprint race Friday in Oslo, Norway to earn a spot in today’s pursuit. more »»
Bailey, Dunklee team for silver
March 13, 2017 KONTIOLAHTI, Finland — World championship medalists Susan Dunklee and Lowell Bailey combined forces to win the United States’ first biathlon team medal in 23 years, a silver in Sunday’s single mixed... more »»
McGrew, Schulz race to top 10s
March 10, 2017 LAKE PLACID — For the first time this week, a local athlete wasn’t astride the podium at the end of the third day of competition Friday at the cross-country skiing Junior National Championships. more »»
Bailey 16th in Finland
March 10, 2017 Lowell Bailey took 16th place and Susan Dunklee finished fifth Friday as the World Cup biathlon tour event in Kontiolahti, Finland got underway. more »»
Fatigued biathlete Tim Burke still hopes to compete in Olympics
March 9, 2017 LAKE PLACID — During his two decades competing in biathlon, Tim Burke said he never read qualification criteria. more »»
ON THE SCENE: Mother Nature challenges cross-country skiers
March 9, 2017 Mother Nature has made hosting the 2017 XC Junior National Championships a bit of a challenge for local organizers — and, for that matter, hosting the Iditarod for its organizers in Alask. more »»
Bailey recognized for big month
March 8, 2017 COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. more »»
Placid takes next step for three world events in five years
March 8, 2017 LAKE PLACID — This village isn’t wasting time in trying to bring three big international sports events to the Adirondacks over a five-year span. more »»
Karl Schulz outskis national field
March 7, 2017 LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School graduate Karl Schulz was the fastest man around Monday at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid, capturing the top spot in the men’s U20 Cross-Country... more »»
Kirkby hangs on for Norton title
March 7, 2017 LAKE PLACID — More than 40 youth racers braved temperatures of 2 degrees Fahrenheit and wind chills of minus-21 on Saturday in Lake Placid as USA Luge concluded its annual youth seeding and Norton... more »»
